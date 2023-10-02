Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Arson causes thousands of dollars of damage in North Platte

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Arson is the week’s Crime of the Week with the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.

According to officials, an unknown person started a fire underneath the South Jeffers Bridge, in North Platte sometime during the early morning of Sept. 20, 2023. The fire damaged copper and fiber optic wire used to supply internet and phone services. The North Platte Police Department said the damage was estimated to be around $200,000.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information that helps solve this or any other crime. Place your tip online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com, visit Facebook, or call local 534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS.

