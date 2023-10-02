MPCC Rodeo Team wins men’s championship in North Dakota

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo team had an impressive showing in North Dakota late last week for the Blue Hawk Stampede hosted by Dickinson State University.

The Mid-Plains’ men’s team finished first in overall standings, and the women’s team was fifth. Koby Jacobson, of Haiku, Hawaii, continued his winning streak by claiming the top spot in the bull riding average. Jett Sjeklocha, of North Platte, and Casey Reis, of Grand Island, placed third and seventh, respectively, in the event, according to a press release from MPCC.

Kahiwa Augustiro, of Hoʻolehua, Hawaii, took the Reserve All-Around title after placing fifth in the bull riding average, sixth in the steer wrestling, and eighth in the team roping alongside teammate Eli Higa, of Honokaʻa, Hawaii.

Jackson Lunn, of Whitecourt, Alberta, earned the second-place spot on the leaderboard for bareback riding. Rex Day, of Bartlett, was second in the average for steer wrestling, and Jacobson ended up seventh.

In the team roping, Jaxton Starr, of North Platte, and Colton Zubach, representing Dickinson State University, came in second in the average. Tucker Even, of Burke, S. D., and Slater Tople, from Black Hills State University, claimed fourth. Whitney Jennings, of Seneca, and Garrett Glines, of Smithwick, S.D., were fifth, and Layton Lindner, of Broken Bow, and Ty Growcock, of Ericson, were ninth.

Madison McGee, of Deloraine, Manitoba, Canada, was fourth in the breakaway average, and Jace Richter, of Ogallala, took eighth in the tie-down roping.

“I was extremely proud of the kids this weekend,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “They took care of business inside the arena and bounced back after a tough rodeo last weekend. I am really proud of our bull riders - four of the seven made the short round. I thought we scored well and battled all weekend long. I still believe our best is yet to come, and I think a couple of tweaks in the practice pen will make it all come together.”

The MPCC Rodeo Team has one more rodeo before taking a break until spring. The fall competitions will wrap up with the Buena Vista University Rodeo Friday and Saturday in Alta, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.