Nebraska softball defeat Omaha to open fall season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team opening their fall season on Sunday, hosting the Omaha Mavericks at Bowlin Stadium.

After two scoreless innings, Nebraska opened the scoring in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer from Ava Bredwell.

The Cornhusker offense exploded again in the fourth inning for four more runs.

Nebraska took down Omaha, 8-4.

Next up for the Big Red, they travel to Kansas City for a tournament on Saturday, where they will face South Dakota State and Kansas City.

