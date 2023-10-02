North Platte High School Booster Club to host homecoming parade and pep rally

The annual North Platte High School Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally will be held in the Canteen...
The annual North Platte High School Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally will be held in the Canteen District Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With homecoming season underway, the North Platte High School Booster Club wants to remind the public about the homecoming and pep rally that will be marching down the Canteen District on Wednesday.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. followed by a pep rally and homecoming crowning ceremony in the Parkade Plaza.

Nebraskaland Bank and the Walmart DC will be serving hot dogs and water.

The event will culminate with a fireworks display.

