Upcoming Husker football schedule
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Through five weeks of the 2023 season, the Nebraska football team is 2-3, with a bulk of their Big Ten schedule and bye week still ahead.
- Oct. 6 - at Illinois at 7 p.m. on FS1
- Oct. 14 - BYE
- Oct. 21 - vs Northwestern (Time and TV TBA)
- Oct. 28 - vs Purdue (Time and TV TBA)
- Nov. 4 - at Michigan St. (Time and TV TBA)
- Nov. 11 - vs Maryland (Time and TV TBA)
- Nov. 18 - at Wisconsin (Time and TV TBA)
- Nov. 24 - vs Iowa at 11 a.m. on CBS
