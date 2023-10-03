Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff

By Angel Alvarez and KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Two teenage males were injured after a drunk driver collided with their car at East Overland Drive and 5th Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. Monday night, according to a press release from Scottsbluff Police Department

The accident involved two cars, a 2002 red Cadillac Escalade and a 2007 grey Chevrolet Malibu. According to witness information obtained by police, the Cadillac was south bound on 5th Avenue and ran a red light. The vehicle struck the Chevrolet that was west bound on East Overland Drive and had the green light.

Police conducted a DUI investigation on the driver of the Cadillac, Lorinda Cabrera, 29, of Scottsbluff. She is under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, traffic signal violation, seatbelt violation and not having a driver’s license with her.

The Chevrolet had two teenage male passengers who were transported with unrevealed injuries to Regional West Medical Center. They were not taken by ambulance.

