Frustrated Huskers looking to bounce back at Illinois

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a 45-7 loss to Michigan, Matt Rhule spoke with an edgy tone on Monday. His players had the same demeanor on Tuesday.

“We’re in the process of finding out who’s one of us right now,” Phalen Sanford said. “The guys know what happened last week wasn’t acceptable. We’ve gotta change that.”

Sandford added that the Huskers’ practices this week have been physical. That includes a Sunday night workout, in which Matt Rhule had his players wear full pads instead of a standard walkthrough. Players say the workout was intense and “needed.”

“I think our team is fired up,” Ben Scott said. “We have a chip on our shoulder... We’re angry. I think on Friday we’re going to come out firing.”

Nebraska has a 2-3 record and is still seeking its first conference win. The Huskers play Illinois this week, whose record is identical to Nebraska’s. Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Champaign. It will be televised on FS1.

FULL VIDEO: QB Heinrich Haarberg Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/3/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Phalen Sanford Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/3/23)
