High School Volleyball: Hershey forces five sets against McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In High School Volleyball action Monday, the Bison of McCook hosted the Panthers of Hershey. The Bison are looking to snap a six-game losing streak in what turned out to be a back-and-forth affair.

McCook claimed the first set 25-22, but Hershey would claim sets two and three 25-17 and 25-21. Set four would go to McCook 25-21, and McCook would seal the victory in set five 15-13.

McCook will look to continue their winning ways by taking on the Swedes of Gothenburg, on Thursday. Meanwhile, Hershey will look to get back in the win column by facing their Lincoln County rivals from Sutherland on Thursday as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.