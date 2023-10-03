Husker women’s basketball to play at least 10 televised games

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play a minimum of 10 games on major television networks during the 2023-24 regular season. The Huskers learned their network TV schedule and a majority of their regular-season game times, when the conference made its official announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The television appearances will come early and often for the Big Red, beginning with a Sunday, Nov. 19 clash with Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena that will be televised live by the Big Ten Network with a tip time set for 1 p.m. (CT). It is the first of at least eight regular-season games for the Huskers to be televised by BTN, and each of Nebraska’s first four televised home games during the stretch will come against 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifiers (Creighton, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois).

Nebraska’s Big Ten Conference opener at Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 9 also will be televised by BTN. Tip time in East Lansing is set for 1 p.m. (CT). In fact, each of NU’s first five Big Ten contests will be carried by BTN, including its Big Ten home opener with Maryland on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. (CT).

The Huskers will be back on BTN on Thursday, Jan. 4 at Wisconsin. Tip time in Madison will be 8 p.m. (CT) in a game that moved from its original Jan. 3 date, which was announced by the conference two weeks ago.

Nebraska will face Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Jan. 7 in a game televised by BTN. Game time between the Huskers and Hoosiers will not be announced until late-December, as networks await decisions regarding TV time slots in Week 18 of the NFL season.

The Huskers will wrap up their fifth consecutive Big Ten game on BTN by playing host to Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. (CT).

The Big Red will be back on BTN when the Huskers travel to Iowa City to battle the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. (CT). The rematch between Nebraska and Iowa is set for Sunday, Feb. 11 at Noon (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a game televised by FS1 on Super Bowl Sunday. The NFL’s championship game does not kick off until 5:30 p.m. (CT), so Husker fans will have plenty of time to come and participate in Play4Kay Day - Nebraska’s Pink Game - to promote cancer awareness and support cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer.

The Huskers will make their first-ever appearance on Peacock when they travel to Ohio State on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Tip off on Valentine’s Day in Columbus against the Buckeyes is set for 6 p.m. (CT).

Nebraska will make its eighth scheduled BTN appearance against Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. (CT).

The Big Red could be back on BTN for a ninth time in the regular-season finale at Illinois on Sunday, March 3, but that network designation and tip time will not be announced until February.

All rounds of the Big Ten Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis (March 6-10) will be televised by the conference’s television partners. All first-round games will be televised by Peacock on Wednesday, March 6, before BTN carries every game from the second round through the semifinals (March 7-9). The Big Ten Championship Game will be televised by CBS on Sunday, March 10.

All of Nebraska’s non-televised home games and all of the Big Red’s non-televised Big Ten road games will be live streamed to subscribers of B1G+.

Season tickets and Starting 5 Pack tickets for Nebraska women’s basketball are available now at Huskers.com or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Schedule

Oct. 29 (Sunday) - Dakota Wesleyan (exhibition) [B1G+] - Noon

Nov. 6 (Monday) - Northwestern State (Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally) [B1G+] - Noon

Nov. 10 (Friday) - at Wyoming [MW] - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 (Tuesday) - Alcorn State [B1G+] - 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 (Sunday) - Creighton [BTN] - 1 p.m.

Nov. 23-25 - St. Pete Showcase (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Nov. 23 (Thursday) - vs. Lamar [FloHoops] - 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 (Saturday) - vs. TCU [FloHoops] - Noon

Nov. 29 (Wednesday) - Florida Atlantic [B1G+] - 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 (Saturday) - Georgia Tech [B1G+] - TBA

Dec. 5 (Tuesday) - UNC Wilmington [B1G+] - 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 (Saturday) - at Michigan State [BTN] - 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 (Sunday) - Southern [B1G+] - 2 p.m.

Dec. 20 (Wednesday) - at Kansas [ESPN+] - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 (Sunday) - Maryland [BTN] - 1 p.m.

Jan. 4 (Thursday) - at Wisconsin [BTN] - 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 (Sunday) - Indiana [BTN] - TBA

Jan. 11 (Thursday) - Illinois [BTN] - 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 (Sunday) - at Minnesota [B1G+] - TBA

Jan. 17 (Wednesday) - Michigan [B1G+] - 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 (Sunday) - at Penn State [B1G+] - TBA

Jan. 27 (Saturday) - at Iowa [BTN] - 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 (Wednesday) - Purdue [B1G+] - 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 (Saturday) - Rutgers [B1G+] - 2 p.m.

Feb. 6 (Tuesday) - at Michigan [B1G+] - 6 p.m.

Feb. 11 (Sunday) - Iowa [FS1] - Noon

Feb. 14 (Wednesday) - at Ohio State [Peacock] - 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 (Saturday) - at Purdue [B1G+] - TBA

Feb. 20 (Tuesday) - Northwestern [BTN] - 8 p.m.

Feb. 24 (Saturday) - Minnesota (Senior Day) [B1G+] - 4 p.m.

March 3 (Sunday) - at Illinois [BTN or B1G+] - TBA

March 6-10 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, Minn. - Target Center)

March 6 (Wednesday) - First Round [Peacock]

March 7 (Thursday) - Second Round [BTN]

March 8 (Friday) - Quarterfinals [BTN]

March 9 (Saturday) - Semifinals [BTN]

March 10 (Sunday) - Championship Game [CBS]

All times central and subject to change.

BTN - Big Ten Network TV

FS1 - Fox Sports 1 TV

CBS - CBS TV

B1G+ - Big Ten Network Plus live video stream (subscription required)

Peacock - NBC subscription service

MW - Mountain West Network live video stream (subscription required)

FloHoops - live video stream (subscription required)

ESPN+ - live video stream (subscription required)

