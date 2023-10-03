Huskers Earn Three Big Ten Weekly Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A trio of Nebraska volleyball student-athletes received weekly Big Ten honors on Monday, the conference office announced. Merritt Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season. Bergen Reilly was named co-Big Ten Setter of the Week for the second week in a row. And Harper Murray was selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time.

Beason, Reilly and Murray played key roles in leading the Huskers to a 3-2 road win at No. 17 Purdue on Friday and a 3-1 road win at Indiana on Saturday.

Beason led the Huskers with 4.56 kills per set on a .384 hitting percentage to go with 2.33 digs per set. The junior opposite hitter had 19 kills and hit .368 with nine digs and five blocks in the 3-2 win at No. 17 Purdue. Beason followed up on Saturday in a 3-1 win at Indiana with a career-high 22 kills and season-high 12 digs while hitting .400.

Murray posted 4.22 kills per set and 1.67 digs per set while hitting .278 in the two victories. On Friday night, Murray had a career-high 21 kills with 10 digs and two blocks in a 3-2 win over the Boilermakers. She followed up on Saturday at Indiana with 17 kills on a .368 hitting percentage to go with five digs.

Reilly set the Huskers to the two wins, averaging 11.89 assists per set and 1.89 digs per set with eight kills and a pair of service aces in leading the Huskers to a .323 hitting percentage on the road. On Friday at Purdue, Reilly had a career-high 54 assists with 12 digs and five kills. Reilly followed up on Saturday in a 3-1 win at Indiana with 53 assists, five digs and three kills.

Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Honors - Oct. 2

Offensive: Merritt Beason – Nebraska

Defensive: Carter Booth – Wisconsin

Co-Setter: Mac Podraza – Penn State

Co-Setter: Bergen Reilly – Nebraska

Freshman: Harper Murray – Nebraska

