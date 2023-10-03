Keith County’s beach crew app takes home first place award

The Lake Mac Beach Crew app was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic for ways for The Beach...
The Lake Mac Beach Crew app was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic for ways for The Beach Crew to organize small beach cleanups during social distancing.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Volunteers at Lake McConaughy developed an app called the Lake Mac Beach Crew app that works with those wanting to help clean beaches at Lake McConaughy.

On Monday, Keep Nebraska Beautiful presented Keep Keith County Beautiful with a first place award for ideas in the business industry. The idea came to the beach crew during the Covid-19 pandemic to help with clean-up efforts even though they were not allowed to hold large gatherings.

The app was supported by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Keith County Community Fund, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The app was to also allow volunteers to keep track of their work along with rewarding them with prizes who gave back on a consistent basis.

Chris Vail, the Executive Director of Keep Keith County Beautiful said he was very pleased with all of the hard work that went into the app.

“We are so pleased to have this app recognized as the first place in the state of Nebraska for business. It has been our goal to recognize and honor those who download our app and help keep the beaches of Lake McConaughy pristine. Through this app, we have been able to be present every time litter is collected,” Vail said.

Keep Keith County Beautiful has been serving the Ogallala and Keith County area for 22 years and has successfully administered cleanups and programs year-round.

