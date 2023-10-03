Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse.
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a trauma center in Lincoln where doctors have been treating him for almost a week.

10/11 NOW spoke with Zachary Ziegler’s wife on Tuesday and she said right now, all they can do is wait.

Ziegler is still in critical condition and so far he’s making small improvements. He hasn’t opened his eyes or spoken yet, but she said he’s squeezing her hand and responding to some commands.

On Saturday Ziegler, who lives in Grand Island, was participating in a race at Columbus Ag Park. That’s when his horse tripped on the hoof of the horse in front of them. Ziegler’s partner, Carrie Robb, said Zach was thrown from the horse. The horse rolled over him and then stepped on Ziegler’s neck. Robb said she and their three children were there when it happened.

”Our kids were there so they also witnessed it,” Robb said. “He was face down in the dirt, and so I knew, I grew up on the race track I’ve seen a lot of these accidents I knew when he wasn’t moving, we were probably in trouble.”

Ziegler did have a brain bleed after the crash, but that’s been resolved, but they know it’s a long road ahead to recovery.

Ziegler’s family created a GoFundMe page for people to donate to Ziegler’s recovery and medical expenses.

