Nebraska State Patrol’s alcohol compliance checks reveal 8% non-compliance rate in Lincoln County businesses

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, of the 12 businesses checked, one business, D’Leon’s, sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8%. All businesses checked the minor’s ID.,

The businesses checked included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health. Businesses that fail the inspection are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor, according to the previously mentioned press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Arson causes thousands of dollars of damage in North Platte
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces
Nearly 200 hundred runners participated in the annual Autumn River Run Half Marathon and 5K...
Athletes participate in Autumn River Run Half Marathon and 5K

Latest News

Some strong storms anticipated during the day Tuesday
Strong to severe storms Tuesday; Cooler and sunny Midweek; Even colder with showers Friday
Strong to severe storms possible for portions of the viewing area Tuesday!
Forecast Video 10-3-2023
In our Picture of the day today, Rachel sent us a beautiful picture of the moon over the lake!!
Picture of the Day 10-3-2023
A driver arrested for DUI runs a red light leading to a collison with two injured.
Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff