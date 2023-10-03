Nebraska State Patrol’s alcohol compliance checks reveal 8% non-compliance rate in Lincoln County businesses

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, of the 12 businesses checked, one business, D’Leon’s, sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8%. All businesses checked the minor’s ID.,

The businesses checked included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health. Businesses that fail the inspection are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor, according to the previously mentioned press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.