NEBRASKAland Days concert tickets go on sale Wednesday

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week the NEBRASKAland Days organization announced Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll will headline the 2024 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series in North Platte.

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Wednesday. Longtime NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge is again reminding the public to only purchase their tickets from NEBRASKAland Days and their ticketing partner.

“We’re seeing more and more secondary ticketing outlets out there. We had some really negative experiences with that last year and people get to the gate and their tickets won’t scan,” Fudge said. “So, make sure you are getting your tickets from NEBRASKAland Days.com. If you go through and click the buy ticket link on the home page of our website, it will take you to the e-tix link and you’ll be able to purchase tickets, and won’t have to worry about having problems at the gate.”

Tickets for the NEBRASKAland Day’s Parker McCollum show range from $60 to $184 and for Jelly Roll, prices range from $89 to $223.

