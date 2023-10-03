Sub-District Softball: Hershey, Cozad end seasons, Gothenburg claims victory

Hershey Panther Softball team ended their 2023 season with a loss to Bayard in Sub-District action(Hershey Public Schools)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) began Sub-District Softball Monday across Nebraska.

In the Panhandle, Chadron hosted the C-10 Sub featuring the Panthers of Herhsey, who ended their season after a loss to the Tigers of Bayard on a final of 5-3. The Lady Panthers end their season at 10-21.

In Dawson County, Gothenburg hosted C-9 Sub and claimed a first-round victory over Ord, on the other side of the bracket, Cozad got the best of Southern Valley / Alma.

Setting up a rematch of Dawson County Rivals with Gothenburg and Cozad, the two teams faced off in late August, with Gothenburg claiming victory over Cozad 11-3. However, with the season on the line, the Haymakers give their rival Swedes a run for their money with a much closer contest.

Gothenburg would go on to claim victory 7-5 and claim the C-9 Sub-District in the process, the Lady Swedes advanced to 22-10 on the year.

In other Softball Sub-District Action, North Platte High School will head to La Vista on Wednesday for the A-3 Sub-District.

