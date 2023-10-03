Troopers don pink patches for October

This is the sixth year that Nebraska State Patrol has participated in the Pink Patch Project.
This is the sixth year that Nebraska State Patrol has participated in the Pink Patch Project.(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - October marks the return of the Pink Patch Project for many law enforcement agencies across the state.

For the sixth year, many Nebraska State Troopers will be wearing pink NSP patches to honor breast cancer fighters. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Patch Project is a national campaign in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch.

“We’re proud to be part of the Pink Patch Project again this year,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “This nationwide campaign is a great way to show support for millions of cancer fighters across the country. We’re happy to be one of numerous Nebraska law enforcement agencies participating this year.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit local organizations helping cancer fighters.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Arson causes thousands of dollars of damage in North Platte
A driver arrested for DUI runs a red light leading to a collison with two injured.
Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest

Latest News

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
In #Newsmakers today, we talked with NPCC staff about a special guest coming to town soon!!
Newsmakers Amberly Snyder Coming to North Platte
Over 60 people were in attendance for the Lincoln County Commissioners meeting that had two...
Lincoln County Commissioners hold public hearings regarding renewable energy
Alcohol compliance checks reveal 8% non-compliance rate in Lincoln County businesses