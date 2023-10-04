Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium

First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the stadium.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KOLN) - The Illinois football team will host Nebraska as scheduled on Friday, after a fire at their stadium raised concerns.

A fire broke out in the maintenance area on the south side of the stadium around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The local fire department had the flames out in about a half hour.

The Illinois Athletic Department said Memorial Stadium was inspected and are in the process of “remediating smoke damage.” Seating will not be impacted.

The Illinois football team hosts Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
A driver arrested for DUI runs a red light leading to a collison with two injured.
Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski earned Preseason All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and...
Nebraska women’s basketball’s Shelley, Markowski named preseason All-Big Ten
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) rushes against Northern Illinois during the first...
Frustrated Huskers looking to bounce back at Illinois