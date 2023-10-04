Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council discussed games of skill and Murphy Tractor & Equipment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Businesses that own games of skill, under the new ordinance, will be taxed $500 annually for each machine that they own. This can also shorten hours of operations of games of skill for businesses as well, according to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

“This is something that we have been looking at over the last several months. we decided to resubmit it as first reading because it has changed over time after receiving input from the public,” Kelliher said.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment also submitted an application to the city council will help Murphy Tractor & Equipment build new structures. This would also create new parking lots and will also create new employment opportunities in the community as well.

This application by Murphy Tractor is a taxing income financing application to construct a new building, parking lot, and operation for them on the west side of Highway 83 and Walker Road,” Kelliher said.

