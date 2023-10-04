Girl, 12, struck by lightning on vacation remains hospitalized months later

The 12-year-old and her family were visting Florida for her birthday when she and her mom were struck by lightning. (WESH, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (WESH) - A 12-year-old girl remains hospitalized nearly two months after she and her mom were struck by lightning while visiting a Florida beach.

Nalee Yang, a single mother of two, took her family from Minnesota to Florida for the first time for her daughter Mila Yang’s 12th birthday. She says she and Mila were struck by lightning Aug. 14 when they visited the beach at Sebastian Inlet in Brevard County.

“I don’t hear the thunder, but it’s like a dream for me that I was, like, flying around with the tornado. So hard, it spun me around like a tornado,” Yang said.

She says the lightning knocked her flat onto the sand.

“My whole body, I feel pain, but I couldn’t open my eyes. Something was, like, killing me,” she said.

Mila Yang, 12, remains hospitalized nearly two months after she and her mom were struck by...
Mila Yang, 12, remains hospitalized nearly two months after she and her mom were struck by lightning while visiting a Florida beach. Her prognosis is unclear.(Source: Family photos, WESH via CNN)

Eventually, the mother was able to get back up, but Mila did not.

Yang says her son performed CPR on Mila until paramedics arrived on scene, which may have saved her life. The 12-year-old was flown to AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando, where she has been for nearly two months.

Mila’s mother has been by her side the whole time. The 12-year-old suffered brain damage, internal bleeding and burns all over her body, and her prognosis is unclear.

“Sometimes I cry alone. Sometimes I pray to God. Why? A lot of people come on vacation, and they’re OK. But why me?” Yang said. “I love her so much. She’s a really smart girl. She’s going to be in 6th grade.”

Yang plans to stay in Florida as her daughter’s treatment continues. She is raising money on GoFundMe to find a way to pay for hospital bills and a more permanent place to stay.

“I just pray for God to heal her, and that’s it. I can’t do anything,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver arrested for DUI runs a red light leading to a collison with two injured.
Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Arson causes thousands of dollars of damage in North Platte
Alcohol compliance checks reveal 8% non-compliance rate in Lincoln County businesses

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in...
The US warns of a Chinese global disinformation campaign that could undermine peace and stability
El jefe de la policía de Las Vegas Kevin McMahill durante una conferencia de prensa para acusar...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting will appear in a court in Las Vegas
FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed,...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. The new term of the high...
A test case of another kind for the Supreme Court: Who can sue hotels over disability access
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late