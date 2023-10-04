Grand Island pair arrested for child abuse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB)- Two people from Grand Island were arrested on Tuesday for alleged child abuse of four small kids.

Officers arrived at a home off of Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 9 p.m. Tuesday, after they received reports of child abuse going on at the residence. When they arrived they smelled a foul odor coming from inside the home.

Police said the children in the home had sores, bug bites, and diaper rashes likely caused by unsanitary conditions in the home.

Grand Island Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Fontaine on four counts of intentional child abuse, two counts of resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. Amanda Wolfe, 30, was arrested on four courts of intentional child abuse.

The four children were placed into a 48 hour hold with Department of Health and Human Services.

