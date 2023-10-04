Husker Matchup Preview: Illinois Football

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team hit the road in a short week, visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night.

The Fighting Illini are 2-3 on the season with wins against Toledo and Florida Atlantic and losses against Kansas, Penn St. and Purdue.

Illinois is led at quarterback by Luke Altmyer, a Mississippi transfer. Altmyer, is completing 65% of his passes and has more interceptions than touchdowns this year.

Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema faced the Husker football program three times when he was at Wisconsin. He had a 2-1 record against Nebraska, including a 70-31 drubbing in the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game, the big red’s last appearance in a conference championship game to date.

Illinois and Nebraska both struggle to keep the ball and force turnovers. Their turnover margins of -7 on the season are tied for 122nd in the country.

Both teams are one dimensional on offense, with Nebraska relying heavily on their run game, while Illinois lean on their passing attack.

The game is on Friday at 7 p.m. in Champaign, Ill. on FS1.

