Husker Matchup Preview: Illinois Football

Head coach Matt Rhule previews Illinois in a press conference on Oct. 2, 2023.
Head coach Matt Rhule previews Illinois in a press conference on Oct. 2, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team hit the road in a short week, visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night.

The Fighting Illini are 2-3 on the season with wins against Toledo and Florida Atlantic and losses against Kansas, Penn St. and Purdue.

Illinois is led at quarterback by Luke Altmyer, a Mississippi transfer. Altmyer, is completing 65% of his passes and has more interceptions than touchdowns this year.

Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema faced the Husker football program three times when he was at Wisconsin. He had a 2-1 record against Nebraska, including a 70-31 drubbing in the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game, the big red’s last appearance in a conference championship game to date.

Illinois and Nebraska both struggle to keep the ball and force turnovers. Their turnover margins of -7 on the season are tied for 122nd in the country.

Both teams are one dimensional on offense, with Nebraska relying heavily on their run game, while Illinois lean on their passing attack.

The game is on Friday at 7 p.m. in Champaign, Ill. on FS1.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
A driver arrested for DUI runs a red light leading to a collison with two injured.
Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium

Latest News

North Platte softball team practicing on Sept. 28, 2023.
North Platte falls in district play to Papillion-La Vista South
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
Former Husker standout, Randy Gregory cut by the Denver Broncos