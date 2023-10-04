Lincoln County receives interest from renewable energy companies

Lincoln County has received interest from multiple renewable energy companies regarding solar farms and wind projects.
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of those companies are looking to install wind projects between Maxwell and Brady on the north side of Highway 30 and the other could be south of the Gerald Gentleman Plant in Sutherland.

Judy Clark, North Platte’s planning administrator, said the Lincoln County Commissioners have some thinking and collaborating to do before they make their decision on Nov. 6.

“For the next couple of Mondays, the commissioners made a decision that they wanted to discuss this a little further and possibly make some additional changes,” Clark said. “So the next four Mondays, the commissioners after their scheduled meetings are going to be holding work sessions to talk to each other and maybe some of the planning commissioners, myself, and maybe a few other individuals just to see if they can get everything they way they want.”

Lincoln County has not received any formal applications from the renewable energy companies at this time.

