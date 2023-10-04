McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween

McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A seasonal favorite at McDonald’s is making a comeback this year.

The fast food chain announced it will be bringing back its Boo Buckets in time for Halloween.

For those old enough to remember, the Halloween buckets made their debut in 1986 as an alternative to the regular cardboard packaging that came with kids’ Happy Meals.

McDonald’s brought the popular buckets back in 2022 to much excitement from fans.

The bucket comes in three colors: orange, green, and white. Each color is matched with the spooky face of a jack-o’-lantern, witch, or ghost, named McPunk’n, McGoblin, and McBoo.

If you want to get your hands on one of these Boo Buckets, you can place an order at a restaurant or via the McDonald’s app. You can choose from a Chicken McNuggets entree or a hamburger or cheeseburger, along with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink.

There’s no extra cost to get one of these buckets. Normally, a Happy Meal comes with a toy, but in this case, the toy is replaced with a bucket.

The buckets will be available around lunchtime on Oct. 18 and will be sold until Halloween, Oct. 31.

McDonald’s said it’s best to act fast if you’d like to get a Boo Bucket before they sell out.

