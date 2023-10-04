McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) – The McDonald’s McRib sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but it’s already coming out of retirement.

The fast-food chain confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.

According to the popular Instagram account Snackolator, McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

Food and Wine magazine said the return makes last year’s farewell tour a lie.

Many fans are just happy because their favorite sandwich is apparently back for a limited time at select locations.

