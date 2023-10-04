Mild with mainly sunny conditions Wednesday into Thursday; Cold front to push through Thursday night into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The air outside will be feeling pretty nice over the next couple days with mainly sunny skies. Then a cold front will be passing through the area Thursday Night into Friday.

High pressure has gotten hold to the area over the pass 6 to 12 hours. This will allow for the area to see that northwesterly flow across the area. That will bring in cooler temperatures than what we have been seeing over the past week. Sunny skies will return across the area during the days Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will climb up into the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s, with a slight breeze, with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

Tranquil and cooler conditions for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the evening and overnight hours Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be pushing through the area. This will bring some rain chances Thursday Night and lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. Conditions dry out Friday, and highs will only climb up into the 50s and lows into the 20s, making way for the first widespread frost and freeze across the area. So remember the 3 Ps.

A reinforcing cold front pushing through the area Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend and early next week, the area will be getting on the back end of the high pressure system, and this will increase temperatures into the 60s and 70s with sunny skies remaining.

