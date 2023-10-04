Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled

ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KMAX) – An unusual jellyfish was spotted in a reservoir in the Eldorado National Forest, putting wildlife experts on high alert.

At first glance, Casey Neet thought he saw pollen floating in the waters near the boat ramp of the Stumpy Meadows reservoir.

The closer he looked, he realized it was something you usually only see in the ocean.

The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the size of a penny.

“These things are known to be native to the Yangtze River Valley in China,” Neet explained.

While the jellyfish are harmless to humans, their impact on other organisms remains unclear.

Experts with Nature World News fear peach blossom jellyfish could compete with native species for food resources and disrupt the food web.

The U.S. Geological Survey is tracking where they are being spotted across the country, trying to determine how they could reshape our freshwater ecosystems in years to come.

