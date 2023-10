NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs softball team squared off against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans in district play on Wednesday afternoon at La Vista City Park.

The Titans bested the Bulldogs, with Papio South winning, 10-6.

North Platte finish their season with a record of 11-18.

