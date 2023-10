NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Knights volleyball team hosted the Hastings College Broncos JV team on Tuesday night.

The Knights continued their home win streak, sweeping the Broncos in three sets; 25-17, 25-15, 25-18.

Next up, North Platte visit Southeast Community College on Thursday.

