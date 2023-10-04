Shelley, Markowski earn Preseason All-Big Ten honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski earned Preseason All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and media when the conference announced its honors on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Nebraska joined Ohio State (Cotie McMahon, Jacy Sheldon) as the only school in the conference to place two players on the Preseason All-Big Ten teams.

Shelley, a first-team All-Big Ten selection at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, was a member of both the Naismith Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch lists a year ago. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia (pronounced MO-ee) averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-leading 6.2 assists while also ranking among Big Ten leaders with 79 three-pointers on the season.

Nebraska’s 2023 MVP, Shelley was a second-team All-Big Ten choice in her first season with the Huskers in 2021-22. She was also a member of the media’s Big Ten All-Defensive Team, helping Nebraska to a 2022 NCAA Tournament berth. She was the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in all five major statistical categories - scoring (13.1 ppg), rebounding (6.3 rpg), assists (5.0 apg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocked shots (0.9 bpg) in 2021-22.

In two seasons as a Husker, Shelley has totaled 896 points, 361 rebounds, 366 assists, 113 steals and 52 blocks over 65 games. She has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2020 and was the only collegian on Australia’s 2021 team at the FIBA Asia Cup.

A graduate student who earned her bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations in May of 2023, Shelley was a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection in 2023. The Academic All-Big Ten choice has attended the NBA Student-Athlete Summit each of the past two summers.

Markowski claimed Preseason All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season. The two-time second-team All-Big Ten choice averaged 11.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Huskers in 2022-23. The 6-3 center led the Big Ten with 322 total rebounds and was the only conference player to average a double-double (12.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg) during regular-season Big Ten action a year ago. She also led all league post players with 15 double-doubles.

A Naismith Trophy candidate in 2022-23, Markowski was the only non-senior/graduate student to advance to the Lisa Leslie Award Midseason Top 10. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski averaged 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds while becoming a starter during the conference season. She helped the Huskers to three wins over AP Top 10 teams and a trip to the Big Ten semifinals before advancing to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The junior out of Lincoln Pius X High School has totaled 803 points and 587 rebounds through 66 games in her Husker career. She also participated in the USA AmeriCup Team Trials in May of 2023. She was an Academic All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

Markowski, Shelley, Maddie Krull and Head Coach Amy Williams will participate at Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2023-24 Preseason All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Jaz Shelley, Nebraska

Makira Cook, Illinois

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Laila Phelia, Michigan

Mara Braun, Minnesota

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Penn State

2023-24 Preseason All-Big Ten (Media)

Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Jaz Shelley, Nebraska

Makira Cook, Illinois

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Laila Phelia, Michigan

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Penn State

Preseason Big Ten Top Five Teams (Coaches)

1. Iowa

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. Maryland

5. Illinois

Preseason Big Ten Top Five Teams (Media)

1. Iowa

2. Indiana

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

