South Dakota man pleads not guilty again in Fonner Park murder case

Hunts Horse is charged with a March murder at Fonner Park.
Hunts Horse is charged with a March murder at Fonner Park.(Hall County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In an unusual court development, a suspect pleaded not guilty for the second time to first degree murder in the death of a Fonner Park horseman last March.

Twenty-year-old Logan Hunts Horse is charged with murder, felony robbery, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for the death of 62-year-old Todd Scherer.

On Wednesday, Hunts Horse pleaded not guilty again to the first degree murder charge.

Court records show that Hunts Horse withdrew an earlier not guilty plea in August while his attorney asked the court to dismiss the first degree murder charge. He argued that the death penalty attached to a first degree murder conviction was cruel and unusual punishment for a suspect as young as Hunts Horse. The attorney asked that a charge of second degree murder be used instead because a conviction on that crime carries a lesser penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

District Judge Patrick Lee overruled that motion and set another hearing on the first degree murder charge so that Hunts Horse could plead not guilty again.

Hunts Horse is scheduled for a jury trial on January 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
A driver arrested for DUI runs a red light leading to a collison with two injured.
Driver arrested for DUI after accident that leaves two injured in Scottsbluff
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 10-4-2023
Much cooler temps, but back to a dry and sunny pattern
Keep Keith County Beautiful receives an award from an application for keeping beaches free of...
Keep Keith County Beautiful receives first place award
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska