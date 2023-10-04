South Dakota man pleads not guilty again in Fonner Park murder case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In an unusual court development, a suspect pleaded not guilty for the second time to first degree murder in the death of a Fonner Park horseman last March.

Twenty-year-old Logan Hunts Horse is charged with murder, felony robbery, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for the death of 62-year-old Todd Scherer.

On Wednesday, Hunts Horse pleaded not guilty again to the first degree murder charge.

Court records show that Hunts Horse withdrew an earlier not guilty plea in August while his attorney asked the court to dismiss the first degree murder charge. He argued that the death penalty attached to a first degree murder conviction was cruel and unusual punishment for a suspect as young as Hunts Horse. The attorney asked that a charge of second degree murder be used instead because a conviction on that crime carries a lesser penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

District Judge Patrick Lee overruled that motion and set another hearing on the first degree murder charge so that Hunts Horse could plead not guilty again.

Hunts Horse is scheduled for a jury trial on January 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.