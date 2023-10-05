Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
Former Husker standout, Randy Gregory cut by the Denver Broncos
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation