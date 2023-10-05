Grand Island man facing child porn charge

Caden Sickler, 28, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography in Hall County Court.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A sting operation organized by an online vigilante group known as the “Predator Poachers” led to an arrest in Grand Island, according to police.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the group “Predator Poachers” out of Houston independently investigated Sickler and went to confront him Wednesday in the 800 block of East 9th Street. The group also contacted police.

Officers were told Sickler was possibly in possession of sexually explicit content of a minor. A search warrant was granted and executed, where police located sexually explicit content on Sickler’s cell phone.

Sickler was arraigned Thursday morning and a judge set his bond at 10 percent of $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

