Habitat for Humanity dedicates house #64

James Tubbs and his family receive the keys to his house Thursday.
James Tubbs and his family receive the keys to his house Thursday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After more than a year of manual labor and hundreds of hours of work, a local family now has a place to call their own.

James Tubbs and his family of five received the keys to their house at 18th and Miles Streets during a dedication ceremony.

The four bedroom two bath house was made possible through Habitat for Humanity.

The Tubbs say they were shocked when they found out they were chosen for the non-profit organization’s next house.

“It’s life changing, we needed something to get us out of the house we were in and this is definitely way better than renting anywhere else,” Tubbs said. “This is what we wanted, what we needed.”

This the 64th home the non-profit organization’s has dedicated with another expected in the spring.

