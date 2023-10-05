Kearney police officer shoots, kills dog while responding to domestic assault call

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney Police Officer was bitten Wednesday night while responding to a report of domestic disturbance/assault call.

According to Kearney Police, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. The first officer arrived and encountered a large dog in the yard. Police said the dog charged and lunged toward the officer, biting him in the left knee.

Kearney Police said the officer acted within department policy and training when he fired one shot from his service pistol, striking and killing the 200-pound Tibetan Mastiff.

The officer was treated and released from CHI Health Good Samaritan’s ER with injuries sustained from the bite.

Kearney Police Community Service Officer/Animal Control responded and issued the owner of the dog, 34-year-old Francine Lucero-Bennett, for failure to confine a dangerous/vicious dog causing injury and an unrestrained dog at large. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination.

KPD said in a release “While we never want to see an animal injured or killed, we are thankful the police officer involved was not more seriously injured during this incident.”

As with any incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a police officer, this incident will be reviewed internally by the Kearney Police Office of Professional Standards.

Following the incident, officers continued to investigate the original call for service. Lucero-Bennett was arrested and booked into the Buffalo County Jail for second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Court documents related to this case have been sealed as there’s information within that is sensitive to the investigation and could jeopardize the safety of material witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Kearney Police Department at (308) 237-2104, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Francine Lucero-Bennett (Buffalo County Jail)

