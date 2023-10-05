New partnership brings biodiesel to Husker Athletics and all of Nebraska

Arrow Stage Lines has switched its entire fleet in Nebraska to run on biodiesel
Arrow Stage Lines has taken the initiative to switch its entire fleet in Nebraska to run on...
Arrow Stage Lines has taken the initiative to switch its entire fleet in Nebraska to run on biodiesel.(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) has teamed up with Husker Athletics to promote and power the team buses with biodiesel for the ongoing school year and sports season.

The sponsorship officially launched this fall along with the college sports season, bringing exposure to the sustainable energy powering the Husker transportation fleet, which includes three passenger buses. While these buses are displaying “Powered by Biodiesel”, the partnership also extends to every Arrow Stage Lines bus that operates in Nebraska.

Three Husker Athletics busses will proudly display “Team Bus Powered by Biodiesel.”
Three Husker Athletics busses will proudly display “Team Bus Powered by Biodiesel.”(press release)

“Biodiesel not only promotes the use of locally grown feedstocks but also aligns perfectly with the sustainability goals of our university,” stated Andy Chvatal, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB). “Utilizing biodiesel for Husker Athletics will be a significant step in reducing emissions and highlights a great value-added product for Nebraska soybean farmers to folks across the state.”

The NSB also says that “as Husker athletes embark on thousands of miles of travel during the upcoming year, this collaboration will bring the spotlight to clean fuels like biodiesel and the promising opportunities it offers to fleets and diesel engines across the country.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
Former Husker standout, Randy Gregory cut by the Denver Broncos
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

Latest News

Kearney police officer shoots, kills dog while responding to domestic assault call
Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
Caden Sickler, 28, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography in Hall County...
Grand Island man facing child porn charge
Nebraska family gets millions in Atlanta police brutality case