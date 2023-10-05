North Platte Public School Booster Club holds annual community parade and pep rally

North Platte Public School Booster Club holds annual community parade and pep rally in the historic Canteen District, Downtown North Platte
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Downtown Canteen District was lit up blue and gold Wednesday evening as the annual North Platte Public School Community Pep rally was held with more than 100 people in attendance.

The float winners for this year’s parade were the North Platte High School Volleyball team and Jefferson Elementary. This year the float entrants were broken into two categories: the big dog category included all of the high school-related floats and the little dog category featured all of the floats done by students in younger grades.

North Platte Public School Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes was among those in attendance and was impressed with the turnout.

“It’s a great night to be a Bulldog. Tonight we’re rooting on all Bulldogs and Friday evening, we’re going to get a victory over Lincoln Northeast,” Dr. Rhodes said.

The North Platte High Football team will host Lincoln Northeast on Friday evening at Bauer Field.

The North Platte Public School Homecoming parade and pep rally concluded with a fireworks show after sunset Wednesday evening.

