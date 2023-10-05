Remaining mild and dry Thursday; Freeze Watch is in effect Friday Night into Saturday Morning

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Quiet and mild conditions will continue Thursday, with a drastic, but quick cooldown as we head into the day Friday.

High pressure continues to bring in a northwesterly flow across the area Thursday. This will limit the increase of temperatures during the day Thursday, which will only increase into the 60s with parched skies. Breezy winds with speeds around 5 to 15 mph will occur during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Mild temperatures will resume for the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, a reinforcing cold front will be moving into the area. This will only let the highs for the day Friday into the 50s with mainly sunny skies. Overnight lows Friday will drop into the 20s, and that will set up the stage for our first widespread frost and freeze of the year. For that reason, a freeze watch is in effect for this time frame. People are urged to bring in their plants and pets, and wrap up their pipes, so they won’t freeze over. During the weekend into early next week, high pressure settles in and moves towards the east, and this will warm temperatures back up into the 60s and 70s, with dry conditions still around.

Our first Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning (Andre Brooks)

