Ricketts calls on colleagues to continue working on budget

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late last week, the nation was brought to the brink of a government shutdown. During a conference call with Nebraska media on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) said the situation was avoidable. He called out President Joe Biden for delivering his budget over a month late and the Biden Administration for announcing plans to bring essential agency services to a standstill in the days leading up to the deadline, such as the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service News Department.

“The President could have declared such operations essential and kept them open, but he chose not to for political reasons,” Ricketts said. “Last week I laid out how Leader Schumer played games with the Senate calendar to try to force more spending. I voted for the short-term bill to fund the government until November 17 and prevent these plans from moving forward.”

Senator Ricketts adds that he feels the new deadline allows the opportunity for both Houses of Congress to have serious conversations on how to control spending and control the border.

“We have a national debt of over $33 trillion. That’s over $251,000 per household. That is like a second mortgage for a lot of people. We also have a record number of illegal immigrants crossing the border. We must tackle both of these issues in the next funding bill. But, in order to do that we have to be in Washington. We need to debate, amend, and vote on legislation to fund the government and secure the border. That is why today, I sent a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encouraging him to keep the Senate in Session, Monday through Friday every week until we pass all 12 appropriations bills for the next fiscal year,” Senator Ricketts said.

Ricketts stressed that the shutdown that nearly occurred in September is evidence that there is no time to waste.

“Senators should remain in D.C. until we complete our work funding the government and securing the border. We have to put in the work to ensure that the next funding deadline is less chaotic than this one. Families across the country are tightening their belts to stretch their budgets in these difficult economic times. Most Americans work at least five days a week. It’s not too much to ask that Washington does the same. We need to be here to do our work,” Senator Ricketts said.

