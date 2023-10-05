Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
Former Husker standout, Randy Gregory cut by the Denver Broncos
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

Latest News

Nebraska family gets millions in Atlanta police brutality case
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
President Joe Biden said he 'can't stop' border wall appropriations but doesn't think the...
Biden: Border wall doesn't work