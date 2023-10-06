77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Police said a man and a woman died Thursday at an apartment complex for seniors.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson, Missouri, apartment complex for seniors.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police said Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed her.

Officers said they found Davis dead from a gunshot wound in a management office, and they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents, and the complex is working on getting counselors to assist in the coming days.

Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
The Big Ten logo
Big Ten unveils future football opponents
Nebraska family gets millions in Atlanta police brutality case
Kearney police officer shoots, kills dog while responding to domestic assault call

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire
Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Car goes airborne, hits school gym
North Platte's water department offers tips to protect your pipes from freezing.
Protecting your pipes from freezing