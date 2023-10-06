Athlete of the Week: Jensen Becher

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s KNOP Athlete of the Week is senior North Platte St. Pat’s volleyball middle blocker Jensen Becher.

Becher has been playing volleyball since she was in elementary school competing at the club level for a team in Hershey.

As a senior on the St. Pat’s squad, she has stepped up into a leadership role that she accepts and excels at.

“I try to make myself as known as possible on the court, being the positive role model and trying to encourage and support everyone on the team as much as I can, even in the difficult situations,” Becher said.

Becher’s passion for volleyball runs deep and is a constant factor in her enjoyment of the sport.

“I love the sport, I love my teammates, they really keep me going, I love the energy between all of us,” Becher said.

Becher doesn’t just bring energy to the court, she also brings results. She leads the team in kills per set at 2.8, hitting percentage with .213 and has a team high 33 blocks this season.

No matter how she performs on the court, her approach is always consistently the same.

“I approach each game really excited to try and motivate the team, on the court I’m pretty excited, I like to yell, a lot, and I get really pumped up for my teammates when they get a good play,” Becher said.

Next up on the schedule for St. Pat’s, the Irish will participate in a triangular on Saturday in Maxwell, also including the Maxwell Wildcats and Hershey Panthers.

