Freeze Warning Friday night into Saturday morning; Milder and remaining sunny during the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Cold temperatures and sunny skies are in store Friday, with milder temperatures and remaining dry during the weekend.

High pressure is building into the area after a strong cold front pushed through overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. With a strong northerly flow, this will bring in cold values for this time of the season. Highs will climb up into the 50s with mainly sunny skies. A tight gradient will be in place for our area and this will bring breezy winds to around 10 to 20 mph to even near 30 mph in some locations. During the nighttime Friday, temperature will plummet into the low to mid 20s, calmer winds and clear skies. These ingredients will be the perfect recipe for widespread freeze conditions. For this very reason, a freeze warning is in place Friday night into Saturday morning. People are advised to bring in the pets and plants, wrap the pipes and protect themselves during these elements.

Widespread freeze conditions are anticipated during the overnight hours Friday
Widespread freeze conditions are anticipated during the overnight hours Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, conditions will warm up some with dry conditions still around as our high pressure system will start to migrate eastward. Highs will shoot up into the 60s and 70s with lighter winds. Mid next week, a storm system will be moving through the area and this will drop temperatures back down, give us rain chances, and kick up the winds some.

Mild and beautiful conditions are in store for the weekend
Mild and beautiful conditions are in store for the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
The Big Ten logo
Big Ten unveils future football opponents
Nebraska family gets millions in Atlanta police brutality case
Kearney police officer shoots, kills dog while responding to domestic assault call

Latest News

In our weather quiz this morning, we asked to fill in this sentence when it comes to saturation!!
Weather Quiz 10-6-2023
Over the last week, drought conditions have slightly worsened across the state, with little to...
Drought Digest of the Week 10-6-2023
KNOP Weather Story 10-4-2023
Much cooler temps, but back to a dry and sunny pattern
Our first Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning
Remaining mild and dry Thursday; Freeze Watch is in effect Friday Night into Saturday Morning