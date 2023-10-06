Freeze Warning Friday night into Saturday morning; Milder and remaining sunny during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Cold temperatures and sunny skies are in store Friday, with milder temperatures and remaining dry during the weekend.

High pressure is building into the area after a strong cold front pushed through overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. With a strong northerly flow, this will bring in cold values for this time of the season. Highs will climb up into the 50s with mainly sunny skies. A tight gradient will be in place for our area and this will bring breezy winds to around 10 to 20 mph to even near 30 mph in some locations. During the nighttime Friday, temperature will plummet into the low to mid 20s, calmer winds and clear skies. These ingredients will be the perfect recipe for widespread freeze conditions. For this very reason, a freeze warning is in place Friday night into Saturday morning. People are advised to bring in the pets and plants, wrap the pipes and protect themselves during these elements.

Widespread freeze conditions are anticipated during the overnight hours Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, conditions will warm up some with dry conditions still around as our high pressure system will start to migrate eastward. Highs will shoot up into the 60s and 70s with lighter winds. Mid next week, a storm system will be moving through the area and this will drop temperatures back down, give us rain chances, and kick up the winds some.

Mild and beautiful conditions are in store for the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.