Game and Parks education center to be renamed in honor of legendary storyteller/teacher

Dick Turpin
Dick Turpin(Courtesy of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission)
By Paul Hammel
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Dick Turpin could whittle some wood into a turkey call, fashion ice fishing equipment out of throw-away items and captivate a crowd with his storytelling.

Now, the legendary outdoor educator with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will have a shooting range/education center renamed in his honor.

The “Turpin Outdoor Education Center” will be renamed in honor of Turpin, who died last year, during a ceremony Oct. 14 in Lincoln.

The center, at 4703 N. 44th St., in Lincoln, opened in 2014 and offers archery and rifle ranges, and hosts a variety of outdoor education programs for youth and adults that promote hunting and fishing.

Turpin worked as an outdoor educator for the game commission, and was frequently featured on the commission’s “Outdoor Nebraska” television program.

A native of Bassett, he also had worked as a game warden, coordinator of the hunter safety program, and later as head of the law enforcement division.

A memorial fund was established in Turpin’s name to finance outdoor education programs. For information, visit the website Outdoornebraska.gov/turpinmemorialfund.

