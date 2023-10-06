High School Volleyball: North Platte St. Pat’s hosts Brady, Gothenburg hosts McCook

North Platte St. Pat's and Gothenburg secured Volleyball victories Thursday evening against Brady and McCook
By Tristen Winder
Oct. 5, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday evening the North Platte St. Pat’s Lady Irish hosted their Lincoln County rival Brady Eagles. The Irish looking for their first victory of the month after dropping two in a triangular this week with Chase County and Southwest.

Brady meanwhile, split a triangular this week beating Medicine Valley in two sets but falling short to Maywood-Hayes Center two sets to three. However, the Lady Irish would use homecourt advantage in their favor picking up a victory in four sets the Irish claim sets one and two, 25-12 and 25-23 the Lady Eagles battle back and claim set three, 25-19 but the Lady Irish secure a victory in the fourth set 25-16.

Brady will look to get back in the win column Friday by taking on Southwest. North Platte St. Pat’s will look to continue their winning ways Saturday with a Lincoln County triangular featuring Maxwell and Brady.

In other Thursday evening High School Volleyball action, Gothenburg (24-1) hosted McCook (7-18). The Swedes would sweep the Bison in three sets. Gothenburg will take their seven-game winning streak on the road Monday to take on their Dawson County rivals in Lexington.

McCook will look to get back in the win column Tuesday in a triangular with Broken Bow and Ainsworth.

