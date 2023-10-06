High School Volleyball: North Platte St. Pat’s hosts Brady, Gothenburg hosts McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday evening the North Platte St. Pat’s Lady Irish hosted their Lincoln County rival Brady Eagles. The Irish looking for their first victory of the month after dropping two in a triangular this week with Chase County and Southwest.

Brady meanwhile, split a triangular this week beating Medicine Valley in two sets but falling short to Maywood-Hayes Center two sets to three. However, the Lady Irish would use homecourt advantage in their favor picking up a victory in four sets the Irish claim sets one and two, 25-12 and 25-23 the Lady Eagles battle back and claim set three, 25-19 but the Lady Irish secure a victory in the fourth set 25-16.

Brady will look to get back in the win column Friday by taking on Southwest. North Platte St. Pat’s will look to continue their winning ways Saturday with a Lincoln County triangular featuring Maxwell and Brady.

In other Thursday evening High School Volleyball action, Gothenburg (24-1) hosted McCook (7-18). The Swedes would sweep the Bison in three sets. Gothenburg will take their seven-game winning streak on the road Monday to take on their Dawson County rivals in Lexington.

McCook will look to get back in the win column Tuesday in a triangular with Broken Bow and Ainsworth.

