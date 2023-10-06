Homestead Pumpkin Patch in North Platte celebrates 5th anniversary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Homestead Pumpkin Patch south of North Platte is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year with new equipment and even more fun than the previous years.

The business has a large corn maze in the shape of Nebraska, as well as lots of fun things for children to do.

One of the owners of the business, Gwen Bergstrom, said getting the pumpkin patch ready takes all summer, but is worth the effort because of the memories she and her team are able to provide families.

“We get to see all the families come out and have fun outside and not scrolling through their phones mindlessly and if their phones are out it’s taking pictures of memories,” Bergstrom said.

