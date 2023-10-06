Mulligan Meadows has ribbon cutting for new homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Mulligan Meadows housing subdivision on Thursday.

The housing subdivision is located at Adams Avenue and 17th Street, north of the North Platte cemetery.

The initial plan called for 51 housing units within four different phases in an attempt to continue addressing housing issues in the North Platte region. Multiple local banks teamed up to help fund all of the finances for this project.

Prices for one of the homes is $269,000 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage as one of the homes has already been sold. Gary Person is the president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation and is pleased with the progress that this new neighborhood is making.

“The one show home we were going to have as the model for the open house already sold so we skipped it and then waited long enough to where we got three of them, three more done so people could come by and see it and so it’s going to be a wonderful thing for North Platte and it’s going to complement everything else,” Person said.

All of the homes and subdivisions are going to be built in the next two to 10 years.

