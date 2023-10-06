Nebraska Cornhuskers take on Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska at Illinois
Nebraska at Illinois(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KOLN) -Nebraska returns to the road on Friday night when the Huskers travel to Illinois for a Big Ten West battle. The matchup between Nebraska and the Fighting Illini will kick off at 7 p.m. at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. Television coverage will be provided by FS1 with the contest available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

The Huskers complete the first half of their 2023 schedule at Illinois before moving into a bye week after the contest. Nebraska takes a 2-3 record into the game, including an 0-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers are coming off a home setback against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln. The trip to Illinois is Nebraska’s only road game in a six-game stretch, following the Huskers’ recent three-game homestand and back-to-back home contests against Northwestern (Oct. 21) and Purdue (Oct. 28).

Illinois comes into the game with the same record as Nebraska at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play. Coach Bret Bielema’s squad will also be looking to rebound from a loss last week, suffering a 44-19 loss at Purdue. Illinois features one of the top passing offenses in the conference, averaging 242.6 yards per game through the air.

Nebraska holds a strong 13-6-1 overall lead in the series heading into the game, however Illinois has captured the past three meetings between the two schools. Nebraska and Illinois have a history of close games in Champaign. Three of the four contests at Illinois since Nebraska joined the Big Ten have been one-score contests.

