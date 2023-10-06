North Platte Community College Knights earn big win over Southeast Bobcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The winning streak is continuing for the North Platte Community College Knight’s Volleyball team. The Knights took on the Southeast Community College Bobcats Thursday evening and swept them in three sets. The final scores were 25-19, 25-19, and 25-14, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

Vanessa Wood led the action for the Knights with 13 kills. Jaelyn Dicke recorded 10 more. Elsie Ottun came through with 23 assists while Wood, Dicke, and EmiLee Walnofer all tallied 14 digs. North Platte is now 1-1 in region play, 1-3 in conference play, and 10-14 overall.

“I thought we started out a little rough but was really pleased with how we fought to get on the right track,” said NPCC Volleyball Head Coach Alexa McCall. “With this being a region game, every set matters, so I was glad to see us get out in three. Hopefully, this also gives us momentum going into this weekend.”

The Knights will remain on the road for a tournament in Columbus. North Platte will square off with Kansas City Kansas Community College at 5 p.m. Friday then take on Allen County Community College at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.