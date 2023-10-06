North Platte High Softball team has a strong showing in A-3 District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte High Bulldogs Softball team was back in action Thursday in the A-3 District. The Bulldogs began the day by pouncing on a victory in their first game of the day over Omaha South 15-3.

The victory gave the Bulldogs a chance at a rematch with Papillion La Vista South who got the best of North Platte High on Wednesday. However, Thursday the Bulldogs claimed revenge with a 9-8 victory to advance into the championship round of the A-3 District.

The Bulldogs would fall short 5-0 to Papillion La Vista.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.