North Platte High Softball team has a strong showing in A-3 District

North Platte High Softball team has a strong showing in A-3 District
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte High Bulldogs Softball team was back in action Thursday in the A-3 District. The Bulldogs began the day by pouncing on a victory in their first game of the day over Omaha South 15-3.

The victory gave the Bulldogs a chance at a rematch with Papillion La Vista South who got the best of North Platte High on Wednesday. However, Thursday the Bulldogs claimed revenge with a 9-8 victory to advance into the championship round of the A-3 District.

The Bulldogs would fall short 5-0 to Papillion La Vista.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Former Husker standout Randy Gregory cut by the Denver Broncos
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
Games of Skill and Murphy Tractor among topics at North Platte City Council meeting
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium

Latest News

Volleyball court, net and ball, Sports volleyball arena
High School Volleyball: North Platte St. Pat’s hosts Brady, Gothenburg hosts McCook
Elsie Ottun serves for the North Platte Community College Lady Knights Volleyball Team
North Platte Community College Knights earn big win over Southeast Bobcats
The Ogallala Indians hosted the Minden Whippets and Broken Bow Indians for a Volleyball...
Ogallala hosts Minden and Broken Bow for a Volleyball triangular
The Sutherland Sailors hosted their SPVA rivals from Hershey Thursday for a Volleyball matchup...
Sutherland Volleyball team looks to secure first victory over rivals from Hershey since 2017 season