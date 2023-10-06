Ogallala hosts Minden and Broken Bow for a Volleyball triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday, Ogallala hosted Minden and Broken Bow for a Volleyball triangular. The series began with the Indians (20-7) taking on the undefeated Whippets of Minden (26-0).

According to Maxpreps, Minden has only lost won set the entire season thus far, coming in a September 23rd matchup with Grand Island Central Catholic, so Ogallala knows they’ll have to leave it all on the court to pick up a victory here.

Tied up at six a piece in set two, Emily Vanborkum sets up fellow Senior Marlee Ervin for a dagger to put the Indians of Ogallala out in front. A diving save soon after from Ogallala swings the ball back over the net and the spike has too much power on it and falls out of bounds to give Ogallala another point.

Minden would wind up being too much to handle in this one though, getting the best of Ogallala in two sets, 25-10 and 25-21. Minden would then take on the Indians of Broken Bow (14-9), who come into the game on the heels of a four-game winning streak.

However, Minden would also get the best of Broken Bow in two sets, 25-19 and 25-18. To cap the evening off, it’s the battle of the Indians with Ogallala and Broken Bow, and this one wound up being a three-set thriller with Ogallala claiming set one over Broken Bow, 25-22, Broken Bow getting revenge in set two 25-22 and Ogallala secures the victory in set three 25-18.

Ogallala is back in action Tuesday against North Platte St. Pat’s and ends the season a week later with a match against North Platte High. As for Broken Bow, they’ll participate in a triangular with McCook and Ainsworth on Tuesday.

Minden will look to continue its undefeated season Tuesday against Cozad.

